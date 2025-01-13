Prince Harry sends stern message to King Charles ahead of UK return

The former working royal filed the case against the publisher over “alleged unlawful information-gathering and invasion of privacy.” However, the publisher denied the allegations.

Amid the buzz of his return, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams claimed that Harry would most likely record his “protest” by not staying at Buckingham Palace.

He would prefer staying in a hotel despite concerns about his security in the UK.

The royal expert told GB, “So far as security is concerned, we know he’s appealing the Home Office’s decision not to automatically grant him security.”

“Who would have thought he’d prefer a hotel to Buckingham Palace?” Richard stated.

The Duke seemingly sent a stern message to the monarch as previously it was reported that Harry wanted his father to intervene in his security case.

But, the King decided to stay out of the matter, leaving Harry devastated.