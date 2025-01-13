Blake Lively Reportedly Feuding with Hugh Jackman’s Ex Amid Hollywood Drama

Blake Lively is reportedly at the center of a feud with Deborra-Lee Furness following Hugh Jackman’s public debut with his new partner, actress Sutton Foster. The drama stems from claims that Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, knew about Hugh’s relationship before it became public, leaving Deborra-Lee feeling blindsided.

Deborra-Lee, 69, was married to Jackman, 56, for 27 years before their surprise split in 2023. A source told Woman’s Day that Deborra-Lee has been “fuming” since discovering Hugh’s romance through photos of the couple on a date in Santa Monica, rather than hearing it directly.

“She knew Ryan and Blake would side with Hugh after the split, but what upset her most was the possibility they knew about Sutton and didn’t tell her,” the source claimed. While Deborra-Lee reportedly struggled to bond with Blake due to their differences, she believed their relationship was cordial.

Despite her frustration, sources also note that Deborra-Lee feels “relieved” after seeing Hugh happy in his new relationship and is ready to focus on moving forward with her own life. Hugh and Sutton reportedly decided to go public with their romance because they are “no longer interested in hiding their love.”

This latest feud adds to a turbulent time for Lively, who is also embroiled in a legal dispute with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni. In an 80-page legal complaint filed last month, Lively alleged that Baldoni’s behavior on set caused her “severe emotional distress.”

Among the claims, Lively accused Baldoni of inappropriate conduct, including showing explicit videos and making unprofessional comments. The allegations are part of an ongoing legal battle, with Baldoni reportedly preparing to countersue.

As tensions rise on multiple fronts, both personally and professionally, Blake Lively finds herself navigating the complexities of Hollywood relationships and controversies.