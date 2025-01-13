Court rejects interim bail granted to Bushra Bibi in three cases

ISLAMABAD: A court in Islamabad on Monday rejected the interim bail granted to Bushra Bibi, former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan’s wife, in three cases for failing to deposit surety bonds.

Prosecutor Iqbal Kakar and Bushra’s counsel Advocate Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry appeared in the court.

The prosecutor told the court that the former first lady had not deposited the bonds in these cases as yet.

When Additional Sessions Judge Majoka asked Advocate Chaudhry about that, he replied, “Today is the verdict in the 190 million Pound case. And Bushra’s conviction in it is a writing on the wall.”

The judge wondered as to why the court orders had not been implemented and threw out all three bail pleas.