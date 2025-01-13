Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Criticize Meta’s Fact-Checking Rollback in Powerful Statement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have voiced their strong concerns over Meta’s recent decision to replace its third-party fact-checking program on Facebook and Instagram with a new “community notes” system. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement on their Archewell website, calling for Meta to “reconsider and reinstate policies to protect all users.”

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the policy change last week, framing it as a move to prioritize free expression by allowing users to determine the accuracy of posts. However, Harry and Meghan argued that this shift “directly undermines free speech” by amplifying hate speech and misinformation.

“Allowing more abuse and normalizing hate speech serves to silence speech and expression, not foster it,” the couple said. They added that Meta’s decision prioritizes profit and chaos over public safety, undermining its stated mission to “build human connection.”

The Sussexes emphasized the harmful implications for marginalized communities, warning that the rollback of diversity and equity commitments “knowingly puts everyone in harm’s way and contributes to a global mental health crisis.”

Harry and Meghan have been vocal advocates for online safety, particularly for children. In 2024, they launched The Parents’ Network, a free support platform for families impacted by social media harm. Their latest statement reinforces their commitment to creating safer online spaces, especially for vulnerable groups.

The couple concluded with a direct critique of Meta’s actions, describing the company’s move as “deeply deceptive” and a betrayal of its users.

Meta’s policy shift has sparked debate globally, with critics arguing it may lead to the spread of misinformation and harmful content unchecked. The Sussexes have joined a growing list of advocates and organizations urging the tech giant to prioritize user safety over profits.