CJP says ‘shaken’ by missing persons cases in Balochistan

GWADAR: Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi has described the Supreme Court as a “Titanic” that cannot be fundamentally altered but can chart a better course with reforms.

Speaking during a meeting with members of the Supreme Court Press Association, he outlined his vision for enhancing judicial efficiency and accessibility.

During visits to Gwadar and Quetta, CJP Afridi said missing persons’ cases left him deeply shaken. He promised to prioritise such cases and stressed the importance of acknowledging Sindhi and Balochi judges while offering free legal aid to underprivileged litigants.

Justice Afridi emphasised that each Supreme Court judge operates independently, urging constructive criticism rather than personal attacks.

He highlighted the need for reforms, including improved case management and digital tools to keep litigants updated through email and WhatsApp notifications, from filing to final decision.

Addressing the judiciary’s challenges, Justice Afridi revealed that urgent requests are being streamlined, with judges clearing 8,000 cases in a short period.

He also proposed creating special benches for election disputes, criminal cases, and tax matters.

The Chief Justice expressed regret over prisoners’ complaints about prolonged trials and pledged to expedite older cases through daily special bench hearings.

The Supreme Judicial Council has also been reactivated to address complaints against judges.

Justice Afridi commended Justice Mansoor Ali Shah for advancing alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanisms, proposing training for retired judges and initiating the system in Islamabad before expanding it nationwide.

Reflecting on judicial unity, Afridi acknowledged past tensions but maintained optimism about the judiciary’s progress.

“Time will heal; we must move forward with collective wisdom,” he said, noting that the judiciary is recovering from a challenging period of intense case backlogs.