Expert Claims Meghan Markle’s Instagram Return Falls Short Of Expectations

Meghan Markle has made a surprising return to Instagram after a five-year hiatus from social media.

The Duchess of Sussex is gearing up to release her eight-part lifestyle and cooking series on Netflix. Notably, the trailer has already amassed 1.3 million views in just a few days.

Amid this development, a royal expert has weighed in, admitting surprise that Meghan’s Instagram account has not grown as quickly as expected.

A royal commentator expressed that Meghan’s social media comeback hasn’t been as remarkable as anticipated.

Meghan marked her return by sharing updates about her upcoming Netflix culinary series, With Love, Meghan, and posting a heartfelt tribute to her beloved dog, Guy, who recently passed away.

On the latest episode of Hello! Magazine’s A Right Royal Podcast, hosts Emily Nash and Andrea Caamano shared their thoughts on Meghan’s Instagram return.

“I’m going to be honest; I thought it was going to grow quickerand that was wild, and it’s still active and it’s still at nine million.”

“Obviously, Netflix, I think, had eight million and her last one about Guy, her dog, had around four million.”

Before marrying Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan shut down her personal social media accounts. However, prior to that, she was an active user and even managed her own lifestyle blog, The Tig.