Ben Affleck Becomes Children’s Rock As LA Fires Burn Neighbourhood

Ben Affleck’s daughter Violet appeared to be leaning on dad during this tough time as the two were spotted around his home in Los Angeles.

The 52-year-old hugged his eldest child as the two walked hand in hand around the Brentwood neighbourhood in LA.

The 19-year-old, who is currently on break from university will soon be returning to Yale University as her spring term is about to start.

The Good Will Hunting star, whose recently purchased home in Pacific Palisades fortunately survived the deadly, has seemingly been living at a rental property in Brentwood, where he had been living after his separation from ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

Violet took the necessary precautions and wore an N-95 mask to protect herself from the smoke and dangerous particulates in the air.

The college freshman, who Affleck co-parents with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, sported a casual outfit based on a black hoodie and dark jeans with her square framed glasses.

While the Gone Girl actor was seen wearing a cream toned jacket over a matching hoodie and gray joggers.

Affleck also shares children Fin, 16, and Sam, 12 with Garner to whom he was married from 2005 to 2018.