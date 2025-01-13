Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show To Be Postponed Amid LA Wildfire Crisis

Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, is set to be delayed for the next few months due to the ongoing LA wildfire crisis, according to a UK brand and culture expert.

The eight-part series, With Love, Meghan, was originally set to premiere on January 15 and would feature the Duchess of Sussex in a new role, sharing cooking and gardening tips with celebrity guests.

This delay comes in light of reports that 16 lives have been lost and nearly 14,000 acres of land have been affected by the wildfires in Los Angeles. US President Joe Biden described the scene as “like a war zone.”

UK brand and culture expert Nick Ede told the Mail that Netflix executives would have to make “big decisions” regarding the release date on Wednesday.

He added: “With the show being so centred on California life, Los Angeles and Montecito, I suspect it will be pulled from its current schedule and delayed for at least a few months.”

The expert claimed a delay would be a “positive move” for both Meghan and Netflix “as to air it during such a tragic and difficult time would come across as insensitive and tone deaf”.

He commended the couple for opening the doors of their £23 million Montecito mansion to friends and loved ones who were forced to evacuate.

Harry and Meghan also took the time to assist victims, serving meals and engaging with affected families and elderly individuals.