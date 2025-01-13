Kim Kardashian speaks out for firefighters amid LA wildfires

Kim Kardashian expressed gratitude towards the incarcerated firefighters who are putting their lives on the line, trying to control the wildfires in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old reality star took to Instagram and wrote a message for the firefighters on her Story post on Saturday, January 11th.

The devastating fired, which started earlier this week have cost 16 lives now, according to NBC News.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians wrote, “I have spent the last week watching my city burning. And have seen and spoken to many firefighters who are up all night long using every ounce of their strength to save our community.”

“Thank you to @calfire la County Fire and Los Angeles City Fire for everything you are doing to save lives, homes and property.”

In a separate slide, the beauty mogul once again expressed her gratitude and appealed for a raise in their pay.

“On all 5 fires in Los Angeles, there are hundreds of incarcerated firefighters, risking their lives to save us.”

“They get paid almost nothing, risk their lives, some have died, to prove to the community that they have changed and are now first responders. I see them as heroes.”

Kim detailed that the firefighters have been paid $1 an hour since 1984 “to risk their lives.”

“It has never been raised with inflation. It’s never been raised when fires got worse and many died. This year there was an agreement to raise the incarcerated firefighter pay to $5/hour, but it got shot down last minute,” the socialite continued.

Tagging the California Governor, Gavin Newson, she urged him to take prompt action, “I am urging @cagovernor to do what no Governor has done in 4 decades…And raise the incarcerated firefighter pay to a rate that honors a human being risking their life to save our lives and homes.”