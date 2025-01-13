NATIONAL

Defence Czar denounces Afghanistan’s ‘baseless’ allegations of terrorist training centres

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday strongly rejected the recent allegations made by Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister, describing them as an attempt to shift blame onto Pakistan.

Acting Afghanistan Deputy Foreign Minister Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai had asserted that Da’sh operates training centres in Pakistan, where militants are trained for disruptive activities in Afghanistan.

In a statement posted on X, the minister denied the claims and insisted that Afghanistan’s accusations were baseless.

He further highlighted the findings of a United Nations monitoring report, which revealed that more than two dozen terrorist groups, including the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), al-Qaeda, and ISIS, are operating within Afghanistan.

“The report clearly states that Afghanistan remains a hub for terrorist recruitment and facilitation, especially for ISIS, which has continued its activities in the region throughout 2024,” Asif said.

He called on the interim Afghan authorities to take immediate action to dismantle the fundamental structures of terrorism within the country and prevent Afghan soil from being used for attacks against other nations.

