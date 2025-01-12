PTI founder’s conviction in £190 million case inevitable: Vawda

KARACHI: Senator Faisal Vawda has stated that the conviction of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in the £190 million case is inevitable, asserting he had warned the then prime minister to not go ahead with this project as it may land in jail.

“The £190 million case is “open and shut,” and evidence against PTI founder is overwhelming”, Senator Vawda stated while speaking at a press conference at the Karachi Press Club here on Sunday.

The former federal minister claimed he had warned former prime minister Imran Khan against approving the £190 million settlement deal between UK’s National Crime Agency and business property tycoon Malik Riaz during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI government, warning him that it could lead to his prosecution and imprisonment.

NAB Al-Qadir Trust case accuses Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and others of causing a loss of £190 million to the national exchequer by facilitating a controversial settlement between UK’s National Crime Agency and Malik Riaz.

Vawda claimed he had been warning for over two years that people within Khan’s own party were conspiring against him, posing threats to his life in jail.

“These conspiracies are now surfacing on social media and if anything happens to Imran Khan, it would leave a political impact lasting for decades”, he expressed.

He said that every crime must face its due punishment, asserting the £190 million case was no exception and individuals exploiting the situation would be held accountable.

He alleged that Imran Khan’s political allies were endangering his life and criticized the cult-like following around him. “Being popular doesn’t mean considering oneself infallible,” Vawda said.

Referring to the May 9 incidents, he accused Imran Khan and his party of destabilising state institutions, saying, “You trampled the state and its institutions with your protests and sit-ins and such actions have consequences.”

Discussing Pakistan’s regional standing, Vawda praised the military’s role in ensuring national stability. He said due to the sacrifices of police and security forces, Pakistan’s global reputation was improving.

He praised Army Chief Gen Asim Munir for steering Pakistan towards international credibility, stating, “First, we were told to do more but “now our sacrifices are finally being recognised.”

He criticized both the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for what he described as a “hide-and-seek” approach saying, “The beauty of this country is that it keeps running despite everything. But negotiations must be sincere, and justice must prevail.”

Addressing rumours of a government change, Vawda dismissed external pressures and pointed out that PTI leaders were accusing their own leader of crimes.

“Stop waiting for Donald Trump,” he said, referring to expectations from external saviours.

Vawda expressed his concerns for Imran Khan’s safety and criticized conspiracies within PTI. “If Imran Khan needs me, I will be there for him even at midnight,” he said.