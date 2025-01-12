Punjab CM allocates Rs62b for ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ scheme

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Sunday approved Rs62 billion funds for the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” program, saying the initiative aims to provide affordable housing to deserving individuals, with a target of disbursing loans to 40,000 beneficiaries by May 2025.

Chairing a special meeting on the housing scheme, CM Maryam Nawaz directed officials to expedite the loan disbursement process and consider increasing the loan amount to Rs2 million. Maryam Nawaz emphasised that providing every citizen with a home is a fundamental right.

During the briefing, it was revealed that 5,000 citizens have already availed loans under the program, while over 4,200 homes are nearing completion.

The scheme, in collaboration with the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and the Housing and Urban Development Department, will also provide ready-made homes to underprivileged families. CM Maryam Nawaz reiterated her commitment to ensuring that no family in Punjab remains homeless, stating, “A home is every citizen’s basic right.”

CM sets deadline for providing tractors, seeds to farmers

Meanwhile, Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb presided over a meeting on Sunday to review the progress of different ministries and their affiliated organisations in Punjab.

Addressing participants of the meeting, Maryam Aurangzeb said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed to provide 10,000 tractors and 2,000 super seeds to farmers till February 25, 2025.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Planning and Development Nabeel Ahmed Awan, Asif Tufail, and other relevant secretaries. The participants of the meeting reviewed progress on various projects announced by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz during the last six months.

The meeting decided to expedite and expand the provision of a free solar panel scheme. The meeting directed to complete the installation of solar panels in government buildings by June 2025. Senior Provincial Minister directed to launch an exemplary agriculture programme in Punjab for restore and promote citrus fruits.

He said that the Punjab government will provide all necessary facilities to farmers to enhance production and increase exports.

The meeting decided to allocate Rs6 billion extra funds for promotion of solar systems in the province while work on electricity generation through garbage will be completed soon.

He said that farmers of the province already obtained 5,000 Kissan Cards, while research work will be concluded through universities.

Maryam Aurangzeb informed the participants that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had already been directed to complete the “Garments Centre” project by March this year.

The senior minister said that an industrial park and technology park will be established in Narowal on an area of 300 acres of land and a technology university in Kasur. She further directed to complete feasibility reports of both projects.