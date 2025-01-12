Rain, snow intensify cold weather across Punjab, Northern regions

LAHORE: Rain in Lahore and various cities of Punjab significantly increased the cold and subsided the foggy condition considerably.

Rainfall was reported in Lahore, Basirpur, and other areas, making the weather colder. Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Pattoki, Arifwala, Sahiwal, and Renala Khurd also experienced showers.

In the northern regions, snowfall blanketed the mountains, creating picturesque scenes in Kashmir, Murree, Galiyat, and surrounding areas, where further rain is expected.

Azad Kashmir is gripped by severe cold, with temperatures dropping to -21°C in Taobat, -13°C in Leh, -12°C in Parachinar, and -11°C in Astore. Other notable temperatures included -10°C in Gopis, -9°C in Skardu, -7°C in Kalam, and -6°C in Hunza.

Low visibility forces closure of Motorways M-4, M-4

Motorways M-4 and M-5 were closed at different points due to reduced visibility caused by dense fog.

The spokesperson for the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) confirmed that the M-5 motorway was closed for traffic from Rohri to Multan.

Meanwhile, the M-4 motorway was closed for heavy traffic from Pindi Bhattian to Multan.