Govt stubbornness stalls negotiations: PTI spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Secretary for Information Sheikh Waqas Akram criticised the government, claiming its inflexibility has caused negotiations to break down.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Akram said, “The talks have stalled due to the government’s stubbornness. We are being asked to submit our demands in writing, but we have never wavered from our stance.”

He emphasised that PTI founder Imran Khan, despite facing what he described as government repression, extended opportunities for dialogue. “Our demand is simple: grant us access to our chairman,” he said.

Akram stated that Khan has been denied contact with his legal team and supporters for three and a half months. “Even lawyers are not allowed to meet him,” he added.

He accused the government of failing to take the party’s demands seriously, despite their commitment to constructive engagement. Akram noted that Khan insisted on the formation of a judicial commission during the third round of talks with the government.

“How can they address major demands when they can’t even arrange one meeting with our committee and Khan?” he questioned.

Akram condemned Khan’s treatment in prison, calling it inhumane and inadequate. “He has been placed in a dead cell meant for terrorists, with no access to TV, washrooms, or visitation rights,” he said, alleging that the claims of facilities were false.

He also pointed out that the court had ordered the government to allow Khan to communicate with his children, a directive that has not been followed.

Drawing comparisons, Akram criticised preferential treatment given to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif during his imprisonment. “In Adiala Jail, Nawaz was asked about his preferences for lunch and dinner,” he remarked.

Mocking the government’s apprehensions, he said, “Are you losing sleep worrying about what happens if our chairman is released?”