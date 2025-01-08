Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Unstoppable’ Premiere Canceled Amid LA Wildfire Threat

The premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s new film Unstoppable was canceled on Tuesday due to escalating safety concerns surrounding the Los Angeles wildfires and strong winds. The event, originally scheduled for West Hollywood, was called off as evacuation orders spread across Pacific Palisades and nearby areas.

“In light of today’s safety concerns around heightened wind activity and fire outbreaks in Los Angeles, we regret to inform you that we are canceling tonight’s premiere of Unstoppable,” an Amazon representative announced. The company urged fans to watch the film on Prime Video, where it will stream globally starting January 16.

The National Weather Service issued warnings of a “life-threatening, destructive windstorm” spanning Ventura and Los Angeles Counties from Tuesday to Wednesday. The extreme weather has exacerbated wildfire conditions, leaving neighborhoods like Pacific Palisades under evacuation orders and disrupting events across the city.

Lopez stars in the biopic as Judy Robles, the mother of wrestler Anthony Robles, portrayed by Jharrel Jerome. She was expected to attend the red carpet alongside Jerome, Don Cheadle, Michael Peña, Mykelti Williamson, and director William Goldenberg. The film was produced by Artists Equity, a company co-founded by Lopez’s ex-husband Ben Affleck and his longtime collaborator Matt Damon.

The cancellation of Unstoppable follows similar precautions taken by Universal for the premiere of Wolf Man, starring Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner. Actor Steve Guttenberg, a longtime Los Angeles resident, has been assisting firefighters by moving abandoned vehicles blocking access to fire zones. “There are families and pets stuck up there who need help,” Guttenberg told KTLA in an emotional plea.

The wildfires have disrupted not only events but also daily life across Los Angeles, with safety remaining a top priority for residents and emergency crews alike.