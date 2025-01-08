Lisa Kudrow Reflects on Matthew Perry’s Heartfelt Note and Their Friendship

Lisa Kudrow recently opened up about a touching note she received from her Friends co-star Matthew Perry. Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, Kudrow shared memories of their deep friendship and a heartfelt gesture from Perry.

During the interview, Kudrow, 61, revealed that Perry gave her a cookie jar from the Friends set after filming their final episode, with a note hidden inside. “I had recently found the note that he had in it for me,” Kudrow said. “I hadn’t opened it or looked inside of it, but yes, he left me a message. Timing is everything.”

While she has not disclosed the contents of the note, Kudrow previously recounted the same cookie jar memory on Jimmy Kimmel Live. She shared a humorous moment from filming when she improvised pointing at the jar and joked about “looking at the time.” Perry later teased her about the scene, leading to a moment of shared laughter and tears.

Kudrow and Perry starred together in the iconic sitcom Friends, alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc. Their off-screen bond endured for years, with Kudrow often reflecting fondly on Perry’s wit and warmth.

Matthew Perry passed away in October 2023 at the age of 54 due to acute effects of ketamine. His sudden death has left fans and friends cherishing memories of his humor, talent, and kindness.