Spencer Pratt And Heidi Montag Lose Pacific Palisades Home In LA Wildfire

Reality TV stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag have lost their Pacific Palisades home to the devastating wildfire engulfing parts of Los Angeles. The couple evacuated safely with their family before their residence was consumed by the blaze on Tuesday, according to TMZ.

The fire, which broke out at 10:30 a.m. PT on Tuesday, has scorched over 2,290 acres and destroyed multiple homes in the area. Pratt, 41, shared an Instagram Story showing fire planes attempting to douse nearby flames, but their efforts were unable to save the couple’s home. Sources revealed the house was “burned to the ground,” leaving Pratt and Montag, 38, heartbroken.

The wildfire, fueled by dry conditions and strong winds, has prompted California Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency. Residents of Pacific Palisades have been ordered to evacuate, but gridlocked traffic forced many to abandon their vehicles and flee on foot. Firefighters faced challenges accessing the area, using bulldozers to clear abandoned cars from the roads.

Several other celebrities have also been impacted, including actor James Woods, who evacuated his home. Actor Steven Guttenberg made an emotional plea on KTLA, urging those who left vehicles behind to leave their keys so others could move them. With zero containment reported as of Tuesday night, the wildfire continues to threaten Southern California communities.