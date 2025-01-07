KP youth to receive interest-free loans to boost tourism infrastructure: Gandapur

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has unveiled a new initiative to empower the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) by involving them in the province’s growing tourism sector.

The initiative will provide interest-free loans to young people living in popular tourist destinations. The funds will allow them to build or renovate accommodation options for tourists, boosting local tourism infrastructure.

The first phase of the program targets several key areas, including Kalam (Swat), Kumrat (Upper Dir), Laram Top (Lower Dir), Upper and Lower Chitral, Galyat (Abbottabad), and Kaghan (Mansehra). Residents in these regions will be encouraged to enhance their homes by adding rooms that can be rented to tourists.

This initiative is a joint collaboration between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority and the Bank of Khyber. It will provide loans of up to Rs 3 million for construction or renovation efforts.

The project places special emphasis on empowering women entrepreneurs by offering them priority access to the loans. Participants in the program are expected to maintain high-quality services for visitors.

In line with the Chief Minister’s vision, the initiative aims to foster financial independence among young people while simultaneously supporting the growth of the tourism industry in the region.

The deadline for loan applications is January 28, 2025. Beneficiaries of the scheme will be required to offer tourism-related services for up to 10 years, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the project.

According to Zahid Chun Zebe, Adviser on Tourism, the program will encourage local youth to actively contribute to the province’s tourism development, underlining the government’s commitment to involving residents of tourist-heavy areas in the sector’s growth.