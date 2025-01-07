Four SHOs in Islamabad suspended for negligence, failure to curb crime

ISLAMABAD: Four Station House Officers (SHOs) from different police stations in Islamabad have been suspended for negligence in carrying out their duties and failing to control rising crime rates, according to media reports.

The SHO of Noon police station, Sharafat Ali, received a severe punishment of three years of service confiscation along with a one-year suspension of his promotion. Meanwhile, the SHOs of Shams Colony, Sabzi Mandi, and Secretariat police stations—Muhammad Yousuf, Irshad Ahmed, and Ashfaq Warraich—were each sentenced to two years of service confiscation for their failures.

In an additional disciplinary action, a Dolphin Force official was dismissed from service after a bribery complaint was filed against him.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Islamabad Police, Syed Ali Raza, made it clear that the punishment reflects the serious nature of the officers’ negligence in their duties. He emphasized that there is zero tolerance for corrupt or ineffective officials within the department.

DIG Raza further warned that any police officer who exceeds their authority or fails to perform their duty diligently would face not only legal action but also strict departmental measures to ensure accountability.