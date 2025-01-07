NATIONAL

Pakistan offers condolences to China following deadly earthquake in Xizang

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday extended heartfelt condolences following the devastating earthquake in Xizang that claimed numerous lives.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan expressed its solidarity with the people and government of China, offering support for their ongoing relief efforts.

The statement further conveyed the nation’s thoughts for those who have been injured or remain missing in the aftermath of the disaster.

The earthquake, which occurred on Tuesday, measured a magnitude of 6.8 and struck the northern foothills of the Himalayas, close to Tibet’s sacred city. The tremor, also felt in neighboring Nepal, Bhutan, and India, resulted in the deaths of at least 95 people. The U.S. Geological Survey initially reported a magnitude of 7.1.

Chinese state television later confirmed that 95 people had lost their lives, with 130 others injured in the Tibetan region alone.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari each issued separate statements expressing their deep sorrow over the catastrophe, which also caused significant damage to property.

In his message, President Zardari noted that Pakistan shares in the sorrow of the Chinese people and stands by them in this difficult time.

Prime Minister Sharif also expressed his condolences via a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the tragic event had deeply saddened the nation, and offering his thoughts and prayers for the victims and their families.

