Government-PTI talks

The postponement of the verdict in the Al-Qadir University reference yet again prompted PTI chief Imran Khan to complain that was being used as a Damocles’Sword to hang over his head. This postponement coincides with worry about the failure of the PTI and government to set a date for the next meeting of the committee which is supposed to consider the PTI’s demands. One difficulty is that the PTI has not yet prepared a Charter of Demands which would form the basis of negotiations. The negotiations are going slowly, for the first session on December 26 agreed only on a presentation of a Charter of Demands by the PTI, on January 2. That meeting ended without the presentation of the Charter of Demands, and without setting a date for the next meeting, though it was agreed it would occur in the next week, this one. So far, no date has been set, leading to fears that the entire process might be collapsing.

Perhaps one of the sticking-points is the failure of the government to end the corruption cases against Mr Khan. He stands out among those accused of involvement in the 9 May 2023 attacks on military installations in not having yet gone on trial (65 have not only been convicted by military courts but convicted), He has faced trial for a number of corruption cases, as well as cases involving moral turpitude, and his wife has been involved. In those cases where he has been convicted, he has been given relief in several, The Al-Qadir University reference, which involves a gift of land in return for a favour involving £190 million, is one of the last cases against him, and only the verdict remains to be announced, and any sentence if he is convicted.

While the initial deferrals could be seen as an attempt to smooth the path of talks, the latest one seems a pressure tactic. If Imran is convicted, his release would then become as much of a difficulty as that of the other prisoners, especially those convicted of involvement in the May 9 incidents. The government has proclaimed that political stability is essential; it must now be seen how far it sees as PTI cooperation is necessary for this. It should be clear to both sides that the PTI will stop at nothing short of Mr Khan’s release, and will not be stymied by any legalisms. However, Mr Khan will also have to decided on what restrictions he is willing to accept for the gift of freedom.