Hailey Bieber Sports Same Viral Fashion Trend As Harper Beckham

The fashion world is kicking off 2025 with a surprise revival of the iconic bodycon tube dress, thanks to style leaders Hailey Bieber and Harper Beckham. Both stars have been spotted embracing the curve-hugging silhouette that defined late ’90s and mid-2000s fashion.

Hailey Bieber, known for her effortlessly chic looks, shared a mirror selfie on Instagram, showcasing a sleek black high-neck bodycon dress. She completed the look with a side-parted slick bun, bold earrings, and a touch of glam, proving the timeless appeal of this classic style.

Meanwhile, Harper Beckham, the 13-year-old daughter of Victoria and David Beckham, sported a strapless black bodycon dress from Kim Kardashian’s Skims brand during her family’s Christmas celebration. Harper’s choice highlights how the younger generation is embracing the nostalgic trend with modern updates.

The bodycon dress, known for its stretchy fabric that hugs the body, originally rose to fame in the late ’90s and was often seen on icons like Jennifer Lopez and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. The trend saw a resurgence when Kardashian introduced the Skims Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress in 2018, which sold out almost immediately.

After years of oversized blazers and loose trousers dominating fashion, the return of the bodycon dress marks a shift toward more fitted styles. As the trend gains momentum, it’s poised to become a standout fashion choice for 2025.

With stars like Bieber and Beckham leading the way, the bodycon tube dress is proving its staying power in the ever-evolving world of style.