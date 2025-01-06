Angelina Jolie’s Candid Comments Spark Speculation About Brad Pitt Divorce Dynamics

Angelina Jolie, who is gaining awards buzz for her role as Maria Callas in Maria, recently shared insights into her personal pet peeves, sparking speculation that her remarks may subtly allude to her tumultuous split from Brad Pitt.

In a Jan. 3 interview with W Magazine, Jolie described her disdain for dishonesty, saying, “My pet peeve is somebody who is a liar. Somebody who feels a need to not say the truth or what they want, what they feel.” She added, “There’s a big version of that… people who say one thing and mean another, who aren’t completely who they are.”

The timing of her comments has drawn attention given her years-long legal battles with Pitt over their divorce, custody of their six children, and the ownership of Château Miraval. Jolie has never directly accused Pitt in interviews, but fans see these remarks as reflective of her experience.

Jolie’s lawyer recently told People she was “relieved” after concluding the divorce in late December 2024, though an insider noted she “doesn’t speak ill of [Pitt] publicly or privately.” However, Jolie has previously hinted at the personal toll of the relationship, telling Vanity Fair in December 2024, “I went very dark for reasons I’d rather not explain.”

Jolie acknowledged her retreat from the public eye post-split, focusing on raising Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox. She also admitted that career choices during this time were more about practicality than passion, stating, “I needed to be home more.”

While Jolie’s comments avoid explicit blame, they offer glimpses into the challenges she faced, leaving fans piecing together a narrative of resilience amid personal struggles.