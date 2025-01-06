Xi Jinping stresses winning tough, protracted and all-out battle against corruption

“Corruption is the greatest threat to the Party, and combating it represents the most thorough kind of self-reform,” Xi said.

He stressed the need to take resolute and sustained actions to fight corruption.

Xi said unprecedented efforts have been made to advance full and rigorous Party governance and the fight against corruption since the beginning of the new era, yielding widely recognized results.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, emphasized rigorous Party governance with the spirit of reform while addressing the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI).

BEIJING: Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Monday called for resolutely winning the tough, protracted and all-out battle against corruption.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Xi Jinping, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, addresses the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, January 6, 2025. Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi also attend the session. /Xinhua

Confronted with significant challenges in the fight against corruption, the Party has remained committed to investigating and addressing all corruption cases to maintain the integrity of officials, Xi said.

However, he also noted that the fight against corruption remains “a grave and complex challenge,” calling for strengthening resolve and confidence in this regard.

Xi emphasized the importance of making greater progress in governing the Party to ensure it remains the strong leadership core in building socialism with Chinese characteristics and to guarantee the steady advancement of Chinese modernization.

It is imperative to conduct concrete, targeted and regular political oversight and maintain a high degree of unity with the CPC Central Committee in both words and actions, Xi said.

Noting that tightening Party discipline is an ongoing task, Xi called for establishing a regular and long-term mechanism for discipline education. It is essential to enforce strict management and supervision of officials and encourage them to take actions in reform and innovation while abiding by rules and discipline, Xi stressed.

It is vital to maintain a tough stance against corruption, focusing on key issues, sectors and targets, Xi said, calling for efforts to address both bribe-taking and bribe-giving and eliminate systemic corruption risks.

He also underscored the implementation of long-term mechanisms to address pointless formalities and reduce burdens at the primary level.

Xi stressed that disciplinary inspection and supervision authorities are crucial in advancing the Party’s self-reform, calling for more efforts to ensure their work is carried out in a standardized, law-based and professional manner.

Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi and Ding Xuexiang, all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting.

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CCDI, presided over the meeting. He said Xi’s speech laid out a strategic plan for further exercising full and rigorous Party self-governance, urging unwavering efforts to advance the fight against corruption.