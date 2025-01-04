ANP chief meets Interior Minister, condemns Kurram firing

ISLAMABAD: Awami National Party (ANP) President Aimal Wali Khan called on Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Islamabad on Saturday.

At the meeting, Khan and Naqvi condemned the incident of firing on government officials’ vehicles in the Bagan Tehsil of the violence-hit Kurram District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Naqvi said the firing incident was an attempt of the anti-Pakistan forces to sabotage the peace agreement between the people of two sects in the region. He said the incident was part of a well thought out plan of the enemy, but it failed. He said he was in touch with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the wounded deputy commissioner of Kurram was being provided the best treatment facilities.

He said the Kurram deputy commissioner was shifted to Peshawar by a helicopter for treatment. He paid a tribute to the security forces and the local Jirga for their efforts for peace in the region. He thanked all the tribal elders who took part in the grand peace Jirga. He said the Kurram peace agreement will have a long term impact on the protection of people’s lives in the region. He said the Apex Committee made some important decisions at its Peshawar meeting for durable peace in Kurram.

The two leaders paid tributes to the security personnel who were sacrificing their lives for peace in the region. The overall situation prevailing in the country and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also came under discussion during the meeting.