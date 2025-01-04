Five killed, six injured as rival groups clash in Peshawar

Five children of a family suffocated to death in Gujrat

PESHAWAR: Five people were killed and six others injured in a shootout between two rival groups over old enmity near Peshawar’s Tehkal area, the police confirmed on Thursday.

According to SP Warsak Mukhtar Khan, the incident took place when members of one group, encountered their rivals on return from a wedding in the Tehkal area. The exchange of fire escalated, resulting in the casualties.

According to SP Khan, five individuals lost their lives while six others sustained injuries during the altercation.

The police have launched legal proceedings and are conducting further investigations into the incident.

The deceased and injured individuals in the shooting incident all belonged to the same group, CCPO Qasim Shah said.

Among the injured is Bilal Khalil, the head of a local social organisation, the primary target of the attack, he revealed.

The CCPO further said that the groups involved had an ongoing dispute over a commercial plaza, which had been a source of tension between them.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Kashif Zulfiqar said that the incident occurred during an exchange of fire between two parties, locked in an old enmity.

The official said a heavy police contingent arrived at the scene and a search for the fleeing suspects was under way.

“As per our information, they had a past conflict and there was personal enmity between the parties over property and previous murders,” the SP said, adding that the police were determining how many people were targeted from each side.

He added that no arrests were made so far.

Five children of a family suffocated to death in Gujrat

Five children belonged to a same family died from suffocation in Gujrat on Saturday.

According to the rescue and police officials, the family was using a coal heater in their room to minimize the impact cold and the emissions from the burning coal resulted in children’s death.

The deceased children were identified as Laiba (13), Hashim (11), Hadi (10), Salam (7) and Hanan (6).