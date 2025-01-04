PTI-led KP govt lost its writ in province: Azma Bokhari

Punjab Info Minister says the provincial govt is more than on Adiala Jail prisoner than provincial affairs

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Minister, Azma Zahid Bukhari on Saturday strongly criticized the governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, claiming that the provincial government has lost its writ, especially in volatile southern districts.

In a statement issued here, the Punjab information minister condemned the attack on the Deputy Commissioner in Kurram district, despite a peace agreement being in place.

The minister remarked that certain elements are unwilling to see peace restored in Kurram. She also alleged that the provincial government is more focused on political prisoners in Adiala Jail than addressing the pressing issues of the province.

Highlighting the lack of action, she noted that Ali Amin Gandapur has not visited Kurram even once in the last two months. She added that while Maryam Nawaz, based in Punjab, is concerned about the plight of the people in Parachinar, the KP government appears indifferent.

She emphasised that key issues like law and order, terrorism, and unemployment remain unresolved in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, according to her, has done little to address the grievances of the province’s citizens.

Over the past 12 years of PTI rule, the standard of living in KP has deteriorated further, leaving its people more disillusioned than ever, she concluded.

The comments from Azma Bukhari came after, violence flared out in the restive region once more on Saturday, as Kurram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Javedullah Mehsud sustained injuries in a firing incident.

According to local administration, the deputy commissioner’s vehicle came under attack in in the Bagan area of Lower Kurram. The deputy commissioner was rushed to Lower Alizai Hospital for treatment where his condition is said to stable.

DC Javedullah Mehsud is among those who played a significant part in attempts to bring calm back to the area.

It is to be noted here that the first convoy carrying supplies for Kurram is being transported to the region. The convoy, which includes food and other essential goods, is being be protected by security personnel, including the police, to ensure safety.