India witnesses 84pc surge in communal riots in 2024, Maharashtra tops list

NEW DELHI: Communal riots in India surged sharply in 2024, with 59 incidents reported, an 84% increase from 32 in the previous year, according to a report by the Centre for Study of Society and Secularism (CSSS), a research organization that focuses on promoting secularism, democracy and social justice in India.

Maharashtra emerged as the epicenter of these clashes, recording 12 incidents, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, with seven each.

The report, compiled by CSSS Director Irfan Engineer, highlights alarming trends in communal violence, based on news coverage from prominent Indian newspapers. Maharashtra also reported the highest number of mob lynching incidents, with three cases out of a total of 12 recorded nationwide. These lynchings led to 10 deaths—eight Muslims, one Hindu, and one Christian.

The CSSS report reveals that most communal riots in 2024 were instigated during religious festivals or processions, including events like Pran Pratishthan at Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Saraswati Puja immersions, Ganesh festivals, and Bakri Eid. These incidents claimed 13 lives, of which 10 were Muslims, underscoring how religious occasions are increasingly exploited to incite tensions and mobilize political support.

As regards mob lynching incidents in 2024, the persistence of such violence remains troubling. Six cases were linked to cow vigilantism, with other lynchings tied to accusations of interfaith relationships and targeted assaults on Muslims. States like Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka also reported lynching incidents.

The report sheds light on the institutionalisation of communal violence in 2024. Attacks on places of worship, calls for archaeological surveys of historic mosques and dargahs, and amendments to laws like the Waqf Board Act and the introduction of the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand indicate an organised effort to reshape India’s socio-political landscape.

The use of bulldozers to demolish properties owned by Muslims without due legal process has become symbolic of “collective punishment,” particularly targeting the community even when they are victims of communal riots.

The surge in riots coincided with India’s general elections in April-May 2024 and state assembly elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Haryana. The CSSS also notes that judicial interventions, especially in cases where Hindus became victims, have contributed to a slight decline in mob lynchings.

The CSSS report warns of the escalating communal violence and its impact on India’s secular ethos. The rise in riots, coupled with systemic changes and targeted violence, threatens the nation’s composite cultural identity, demanding urgent attention and action from all stakeholders.