Turkiye a great friend, brother of Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz

Punjab CM meets Turkish CG, discuss to further strengthen bilateral relations between two brotherly nations

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday described Turkiye as a great friend and brother of Pakistan, reaffirming the commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two brotherly nations.

“The government and people of Turkiye have always supported and stand by Pakistan in difficult times and we acknowledge this brotherly kindness and bond,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz while talking to Turkish Consul General H.E. Durmesh Bastag.

The Turkish envoy called on the chief minister to discuss measures to promote cooperation in the fields of trade, education, health, agriculture and tourism.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the existing relationship and cooperation in various fields, besides exploring ways to further strengthen the brotherly relations into a strong mutually beneficial partnership.

On the occasion, Maryam Nawaz called Turkiye a great friend and brother of Pakistan, and agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two brotherly nations.

The Punjab chief minister said that the Punjab government will provide all possible facilities to Turkish investors. “One-window operation for the Turkish business community will be made more active,” she added.

Expressing his views, Turkish Consul General appreciated the public welfare projects of the Punjab chief minister, saying “Turkiye attaches great importance to relations with Pakistan.” ”We are ready to further expand cooperation with Punjab in various fields,” he vowed.

Punjab CM Directs Foolproof Security Measures On New Year’s Eve

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed to undertake strict security arrangements to ensure safety of the general public during the New Year celebrations. She directed to ensure foolproof security at public places, parks, shopping malls and other places.

She said, “The police and administration should prevent all kinds of illegal activities with the cooperation of the general public and prompt action should be taken during occurrence of any suspicious activity.”

She added, “The public should celebrate the New Year as a responsible citizen. She urged the public to avoid aerial firing and other untoward activities. A strict crackdown will be launched against such elements who are found violating the law as well as endangering precious human lives.”

She said, “The public should prove themselves as a responsible citizen and cooperate with law enforcement agencies. Action will be taken against those who fail to implement the SOPs with regard to drinking, buying and selling alcohol. The New Year should be started in a safe and peaceful environment. Punjab’s journey to development and prosperity will be further strengthened.”