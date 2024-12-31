World

China has over 17,000 5G+industrial internet projects in 41 sectors by end of 2024

By Staff Correspondent
(240329) -- BEIJING, March 29, 2024 (Xinhua) -- Workers work on an assembly line at a plant of Xiaomi in Beijing, capital of China, March 25, 2024. Chinese tech firm Xiaomi on Thursday night released its first self-developed new energy vehicle model SU7. Xiaomi entered the NEV sector in 2021 and built a factory covering a land area of more than 700,000 square meters in Beijing. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

BEIJING: China has currently over 17,000 5G+industrial internet projects, covering all 41 major industrial sectors.

The country has built more than 4,000 5G factories, with 700 included in the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology’s list of high-level 5G factories, demonstrating significant applications in industries such as manufacturing, mining, power and ports, China Media Group reported.

5G+industrial internet refers to leveraging next-generation information and communication technologies, represented by 5G, to build a new infrastructure, application models, and industrial ecosystems deeply integrated with the industrial economy. It enables comprehensive connectivity among people, machines, objects, and systems through 5G technology.

The core industrial internet sector in China reached 1.53 trillion yuan (about $210 billion) in value-added output in 2024, representing a 10.65 percent year on year increase and accounting for 3.81 percent of the national GDP, according to China Academy of Industrial Internet. These achievements highlight the sector’s steady progress and its vital role in supporting the nation’s economy.

In 2024, ten provinces and cities reported industrial internet core industries with value-added output exceeding 50 billion yuan, while Guangdong, Jiangsu, Beijing and Zhejiang each surpassed the 100-billion-yuan milestone, as detailed in a China Academy of Industrial Internet report which highlights China’s industrial internet industry economic development in 2024.

The rapid integration of industrial internet technologies with traditional industries has revolutionized manufacturing, making equipment smarter and production more efficient. Local governments of the country have played a crucial role by strengthening connections between industries and financial resources, encouraging financial institutions and investment funds to support 5G+ industrial internet and 5G factory projects.

Additionally, China Academy of Industrial Internet reported that 15 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities achieved industrial internet growth rates exceeding 7 percent in 2024, providing strong momentum for regional economic development.

Xi Jinping calls for forging ahead to build a strong China
