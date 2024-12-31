Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Finalize Divorce After Eight-Year Legal Battle

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have officially settled their divorce, concluding an eight-year legal saga that began in 2016. The agreement was signed on Monday, December 30, according to Jolie’s legal team.

Jolie, 49, filed for divorce after two years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences and requesting physical custody of their six children. Her attorney, James Simon, told PEOPLE that the settlement represents the end of one phase in a long and challenging process. “More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all shared properties, and since then, she has focused on healing and family peace,” he said. Brad Pitt’s lawyers have not commented on the settlement.

The couple, known as “Brangelina” during their Hollywood reign, were once celebrated as a power duo but have endured a contentious divorce. Allegations surfaced during court proceedings that Pitt had been abusive during a private jet flight in 2016. Though Pitt denied the accusations and was not charged after an investigation, the claims intensified their custody battle.

In 2021, a judge granted joint custody of the children, marking the end of their contentious custody fight. However, disputes over financial assets continued, including Château Miraval, their French vineyard where they married. Pitt sued Jolie in 2022 for selling her stake in the property, though it is unclear if this matter has been resolved through the divorce settlement.

The couple’s relationship began in 2005 on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, with their marriage following a decade later. This was Jolie’s third marriage, following Billy Bob Thornton and Jonny Lee Miller, and Pitt’s second, after his union with Jennifer Aniston.

They share six children: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox. Several of the children are reported to be estranged from Pitt, with some dropping his surname.

Despite the conclusion of their divorce, questions remain about unresolved disputes and the couple’s long-term co-parenting dynamic. For now, Jolie’s lawyer emphasized relief, noting that this chapter has finally closed for the family.