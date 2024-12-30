Taliban ban windows to prevent women’s ‘exposure’

KABUL: The Taliban rulers of Afghanistan have imposed a ban on the construction of windows that may allow the visibility of women in private spaces or could lead to the exposure of women in neighbouring houses.

The new directive, which affects the design of buildings, was issued following a decree from the Taliban’s supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada.

According to a statement from the Taliban’s spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, the ban was put in place to prevent potential “improper exposure” that could occur when women are seen performing daily tasks such as gathering water or working in the kitchen. The Taliban’s official X (formerly Twitter) account further emphasised that observing women in these contexts could be deemed inappropriate and offensive.

The statement further instructed that new buildings should be designed without windows that offer views into private areas, such as kitchens, courtyards, wells, or other spaces typically used by women.

“If such windows already exist, homeowners are advised to install walls or barriers to prevent any exposure of women’s privacy and to avoid causing inconvenience to neighbors,” the Taliban spokesperson said.

Additionally, municipal authorities and relevant government departments have been tasked with ensuring compliance with these new regulations during the construction of new buildings.

The Taliban’s decision has been widely criticized by international organizations, including the United Nations, which condemned the policy as “gender discrimination.”

Since the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021, women’s rights in Afghanistan have faced significant restrictions.

Girls’ education, women’s employment, and the presence of women on television have all been severely limited. Women’s beauty salons, gyms, and public spaces where they may speak loudly or sing are also under strict prohibition.

Despite facing widespread condemnation from the West and global institutions, the Taliban maintains that its policies are in line with Islamic principles and are intended to protect the rights of both men and women in Afghanistan.