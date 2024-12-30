World

China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement Further Upgrade Protocol to come into force

By Staff Report

BEIJING: The China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (CSFTA) Further Upgrade Protocol will enter into force on Dec. 31, 2024, China’s Ministry of Commerce said on Monday.

In alignment with high-standard international economic and trade rules, the protocol will open the services trade and investment markets between China and Singapore to a greater extent, according to a statement from the commerce ministry.

In terms of market access, both parties have made commitments to opening their services and investment markets based on a negative list model, marking China’s first completion of free trade agreement upgrade negotiations using this model, the ministry said.

Regarding regulations, both sides have established high-standard institutional arrangements in areas such as services trade, investment and telecommunication, while also expanding cooperation in emerging fields like the digital economy, it said.

The implementation of the protocol is expected to unleash further cooperation potential in the services trade and investment areas between the two countries, continuously enriching the development of an all-round high-quality future-oriented partnership between China and Singapore, according to the statement.

Negotiations on the CSFTA Further Upgrade Protocol began in 2020, and the protocol was signed in December 2023.

Previous article
Breakthrough in world’s longest expressway tunnel marks leap in Xinjiang’s infrastructure
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

MWM sit-ins continue in Karachi, day 7 causes major traffic disruptions

KARACHI: The ongoing sit-ins organized by the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) over the situation in Parachinar entered their seventh day on Monday, leading to severe...

Imran Khan rules out deal with govt after spending 1.5 years in jail

Matthew McConaughey Celebrates Son Livingston’s 12th Birthday With Heartfelt Post

Deadly motorway accidents in Punjab and Sindh claim 18 lives, 35 injured

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.