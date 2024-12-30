Hailey Bieber Sparks Second Baby Buzz With Pregnancy Photo

Hailey Bieber ended 2024 with a heartfelt note and a potential hint of exciting news for her fans.

On Sunday, December 29, the mother of one shared a previously unseen pregnancy photo on her Instagram Stories, sparking speculation about a possible second baby.

“Thank you, 2024 [baby angel emoji],” Hailey captioned the black-and-white throwback image. The photo showcased the model flaunting her baby bump in a crop top and shorts, pouting for the camera.

The snapshot comes months after Hailey and Justin Bieber welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, in late August, following the Rhode founder’s pregnancy announcement earlier this year.

An insider recently told Page Six that while the couple has discussed expanding their family, they are currently focused on adjusting to life as parents of a newborn. “Every day is a learning experience,” the source shared, adding that the pair is “happy with where things are at.”

Married since September 2018, Hailey and Justin have been candid about their journey as parents. Whether 2025 will bring new additions to their family remains a mystery, but the model’s nostalgic pregnancy photo has certainly left fans curious.