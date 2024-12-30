NA Speaker convenes in-camera meeting with PTI on Jan 2

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has called for a crucial in-camera meeting between the government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on January 2, 2025.

The meeting will take place at Parliament House at 11 AM and is expected to build on the discussions that began on December 23. The PTI, following internal consultations, is set to present two key demands in writing during the upcoming session.

These demands include the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the violent events of May 9, 2023, and the November 26 crackdown on PTI workers in Islamabad, as well as the release of all political prisoners, including PTI founder Imran Khan.

Former National Assembly Speaker and PTI leader Asad Qaiser reiterated these demands, stating that the party is firm on the need for a commission to investigate the May 9 and November 26 incidents. He also stressed the need for Khan’s release.

The first round of talks on December 23 was described as positive, with both sides agreeing to continue the dialogue.

Representing the PTI in the previous meeting were Qaiser, Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza, and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas.

The government’s side will be represented by a nine-member committee, which includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, PM’s political aide Rana Sanaullah, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, PPP’s Raja Parvez Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Aleem Khan, PML-Q leader Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Balochistan Awami Party’s Sardar Khalid Magsi, and MQM-P leader Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Sadiq praised the leadership of both the government and opposition for creating a constructive environment and expressed hope that these efforts would lead to greater political stability and a resolution of Pakistan’s challenges.

The January 2 meeting is seen as a crucial step towards resolving the ongoing political polarisation and fostering cooperation between the government and PTI.