List of gifts received by Imran Khan during premiership filed in court

ISLAMABAD: A list of 108 gifts received by former Prime Minister Imran Khan during his time in office was presented in the Toshakhana 2.0 case on Monday.

The case was heard by Judge Shahrukh Arjumand in a special court at Adiala Jail.

Imran Khan appeared in court for the hearing, accompanied by his legal team, including Bushra Bibi, Salman Akram Raja, Barrister Gohar, and Faisal Chaudhry.

A key witness from the Cabinet Division, representing the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), also testified in court. During the proceedings, the witness was cross-examined by Bushra Bibi’s lawyer, Arshad Tabraiz.

The cross-examination is expected to continue in the next hearing, with Khan’s lawyer, Salman Safdar, also set to question the witness.

The prosecution submitted the list of 108 gifts received by Imran Khan during his tenure, which was officially recorded by the court along with a register of the gifts.

The hearing was adjourned till January 2.

Earlier this month, a trial court finally indicted PTI founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi in a case related to alleged violation of the state gift repository – Toshakhana – rules during the former’s term as the prime minister to acquire a precious jewelry set.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand read out the charge-sheet against the former PM and his wife in a courtroom inside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, where Imran has been detained for over one year. Both the PTI founder and his wife – who were present in the court – denied the allegations.

According to the charge-sheet, Imran misused his position to acquire a Bulgari jewelry set that the Saudi crown prince presented as a gift during the couple’s visit to Saudi Arabia between May 7 and 10, 2021.

The set included a ring, bracelet, necklace, and a pair of earrings. According to the evidence gathered during the investigation, Imran and Bushra unlawfully retained the set.