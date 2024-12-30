Kristin Cavallari Gives Rare Glimpse Of 9-Year-Old Daughter Saylor’s Face In Sweet Family Update

Kristin Cavallari has shared the first clear photo of her 9-year-old daughter, Saylor, since she was a baby, giving fans a rare glimpse of her mini-me.

On Saturday, Dec. 28, the Very Cavallari alum, 37, posted a series of family photos on Instagram, featuring moments with her two youngest children, Saylor, 9, and Jaxon, 10. Cavallari, who also shares 12-year-old son Camden with ex-husband Jay Cutler, captioned the post: “Disposables + end of year fun.”

One photo showed Saylor helping in the kitchen, wearing a pink T-shirt and yellow shorts, while another captured her cheering for the Nashville Predators at an NHL game, sporting a yellow jersey and face paint reading “GO PREDS.” The photos marked the first time Cavallari had shared an image of Saylor’s face with her followers since infancy.

Jaxon was also featured in the post, rolling out dough for cookies in the kitchen, surrounded by festive cookie cutters. Other images included Cavallari’s dog Quinn and shots of the reality star dining with close friends Justin Anderson and Austin Rhodes.

In her Instagram Stories, Cavallari addressed her decision to share her children’s faces, explaining that Camden, now 12, had asked to be included on social media. “The only reason I haven’t shown my kids is because I wanted to give them the choice when they got older,” she explained. “He’s 12 going on 28, so he’s mature enough to make that decision now!”

Fans appreciated the candid glimpse into Cavallari’s family life, celebrating her choice to let her children decide when to enter the spotlight.