Gal Gadot Reveals Shocking Medical Diagnosis After Having Fourth Child

Gal Gadot has revealed the harrowing health scare she faced during her fourth pregnancy, which led to emergency brain surgery when she was eight months pregnant with her daughter, Ori.

The Wonder Woman star, 39, shared on Instagram Sunday that she endured “excruciating headaches” for weeks before undergoing an MRI that uncovered a massive blood clot in her brain.

“In February, during my eighth month of pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain,” Gadot wrote. “For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth.”

Gadot described the experience as a stark reminder of life’s fragility. “In the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live,” she continued. “We rushed to the hospital, and within hours, I underwent emergency surgery. My daughter, Ori, was born during that moment of uncertainty and fear.”

Ori, whose name means “my light” in Hebrew, was intentionally chosen, Gadot explained. “Before the surgery, I told Jaron [her husband] that when our daughter arrived, she would be the light waiting for me at the end of this tunnel.”

The actress expressed her gratitude to the medical team at Cedars-Sinai Hospital for her successful recovery. “Today, I am fully healed and filled with gratitude for the life I’ve been given back,” she wrote.

Gadot emphasized the importance of listening to one’s body and taking health concerns seriously. “My post isn’t to frighten anyone but to empower and encourage others to prioritize their health,” she added.

Reflecting on the experience, Gadot linked her personal journey to Hanukkah’s theme of light and miracles. “Giving birth is a miracle, a testament to the strength and resilience of our bodies and spirits,” she wrote. “My daughter, Ori, is a constant reminder of resilience, hope, and the strength we carry within.”

Gadot and her husband, Jaron Varsano, are also parents to three other daughters: Alma, 13, Maya, 7, and Daniella, 3.