Tom Cruise Gives Shocking Update On Future Of ‘Mission: Impossible’ Franchise

Tom Cruise is reportedly gearing up to give the “Mission: Impossible” franchise a fresh twist by introducing a younger version of his iconic character, Ethan Hunt.

According to The Sun, Cruise plans to delve into Ethan’s backstory in the next two installments, with casting underway for a fresh-faced actor to take on the role.

“Tom is keen to give Mission: Impossible a new direction by exploring Ethan’s past,” an insider revealed. “They’re actively searching for a young star to portray the younger Ethan Hunt. This actor will make a brief appearance in the eighth film before taking on a larger role in the ninth.”

While Mission: Impossible has released seven films since its 1996 debut, with Cruise leading each, speculation is mounting that the eighth movie could mark the actor’s last outing in the franchise. However, no official confirmation has been made about a ninth installment.

As for the casting, the source added, “Finding the right person is crucial to Tom. They’re looking for someone fresh and new, someone who can embody the spirit of a young Ethan Hunt and make a big impact.”

The upcoming film, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, set to release in May 2025, is expected to explore Ethan’s early life and formative experiences before becoming a spy.

“This is uncharted territory for the franchise,” the source noted. “Tom believes revisiting Ethan’s backstory will be a fascinating angle for fans.”

Although Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick co-star Glen Powell has dismissed rumors about taking over the lead role, fans are eager to see who will step into the younger version of Ethan Hunt.

Whether this shift marks a new era or the end of Cruise’s 30-year run as Ethan Hunt, one thing is certain: Mission: Impossible is gearing up for a major shake-up.