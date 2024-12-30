WhatsApp to End Support for Older Phones in 2025: Full List of Affected Devices

WhatsApp has announced it will discontinue support for older smartphones in 2025, leaving many users unable to access the app unless they upgrade their devices.

Starting January 1, 2025, the messaging platform will no longer work on Android devices running KitKat (version 4.4) or earlier. By May 5, 2025, iPhones using operating systems earlier than iOS 15.1 will also lose compatibility.

Impacted Android Devices

Several popular Android models will be affected, including:

Samsung: Galaxy S3, Galaxy Note 2, Galaxy Ace 3, Galaxy S4 Mini

Galaxy S3, Galaxy Note 2, Galaxy Ace 3, Galaxy S4 Mini Motorola: Moto G (1st Gen), Razr HD, Moto E (2014)

Moto G (1st Gen), Razr HD, Moto E (2014) HTC: One X, One X+, Desire 500, Desire 601

One X, One X+, Desire 500, Desire 601 LG: Optimus G, Nexus 4, G2 Mini, L90

Optimus G, Nexus 4, G2 Mini, L90 Sony: Xperia Z, Xperia SP, Xperia T, Xperia V

While some devices may still support operating system updates, many older models no longer receive official updates from manufacturers, leaving users with limited options.

Affected iPhones

iPhone users with the following models will need to upgrade their devices, as these cannot be updated beyond iOS 12.5.7:

iPhone 5s

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

WhatsApp’s Security Goals

These updates apply to both WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business. The company says the decision to end support for older devices is part of its effort to ensure security and functionality on modern devices.

Users with outdated devices are encouraged to upgrade to newer models to avoid disruptions. For those who cannot update their phones, WhatsApp access will cease once these changes take effect.