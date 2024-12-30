Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Take Bold Step As Divorce Becomes Very ‘Real Possibility’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are addressing persistent divorce rumors with a renewed focus on their marriage. Despite ongoing speculation fueled by their separate professional projects, insiders reveal the couple remains committed to one another and are taking steps to prioritize their relationship.

“They’re very clear they are not divorcing and just as committed as ever,” a source shared, adding that the couple has identified areas to improve, including making time for romance. Plans include regular date nights, hiking together in Los Angeles, and carving out quiet mornings for meditation or yoga.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and have since built a new life in Montecito, California. Their love story captured global attention in their 2022 Netflix documentary, but challenges have surfaced, including demanding schedules and ongoing public scrutiny.

In response, the couple is embracing weekly therapy sessions as a way to strengthen their communication. “They’ve decided preemptive couple’s therapy could really benefit their marriage,” the source explained.

Amid their busy schedules, Harry, 40, and Meghan, 43, are committed to spending more quality time together in the new year, including learning new activities like surfing to strengthen their bond. “It’s all about being present and grateful for what they have,” the source added.

The pair will celebrate the holiday season quietly at their California home with their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3. Although they won’t join the royal family for Christmas, they’ve vowed to remain patient regarding their strained relationship with the palace.

“They’re focusing on their family and their marriage,” the insider said, emphasizing that the couple sees a healthy relationship as the foundation for everything else in their lives.