New Gwadar Airport to begin int’l operations with Muscat flights in January

ISLAMABAD: The New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA), a milestone project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is set to commence its first international operations with flights to Muscat on January 10, 2025.

The operationalisation of NGIA marks a significant step toward transforming Gwadar into a key regional and global transit hub.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while chairing a high-level review meeting in Islamabad on Monday, described the NGIA as a vivid illustration of the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China. “We are grateful to our great friend China for building this state-of-the-art airport equipped with international standards. Its operationalization will bring prosperity to Gwadar, create job opportunities, and integrate the region into global trade networks,” the prime minister stated.

The New Gwadar International Airport, spanning the largest area among all airports in Pakistan, is designed to handle large-scale operations, including accommodating the world’s largest passenger aircraft, the Airbus A-380. It boasts a capacity to manage 400,000 passengers annually and features cutting-edge facilities aimed at meeting international aviation standards.

The Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) has issued an Aerodrome Certificate to NGIA, while other key agencies, including the Airport Security Force, Pakistan Customs, Anti-Narcotics Force, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and Border Health Service, have deployed their personnel to ensure smooth operations.

In addition to its aviation capabilities, NGIA will also serve as a hub for cargo and logistics. Dedicated land has been allocated for the construction of cold storage facilities, cargo warehouses, courier services, and technical ground support infrastructure. Plans are also underway to establish commercial services such as hotels, shopping malls, and fuel farms to further enhance the airport’s functionality and economic potential.

To support the NGIA’s role as a regional transit hub, the government has prioritized the improvement of road and communication networks connecting the airport to other parts of the country, particularly Balochistan.

The first phase of the East-Bay Expressway, a critical linkage that connects NGIA to the Gwadar port and other key locations, has already been completed. Feasibility studies for the second phase are in progress, with the goal of further streamlining road access to and from the airport.

Prime Minister Sharif emphasized the importance of enhancing these connections, directing authorities to expedite infrastructure projects to ensure seamless integration with national trade corridors. “Robust connectivity is essential to maximizing the airport’s potential as a hub for regional and international transit,” he remarked.

The NGIA is strategically positioned to transform Gwadar into a critical node in regional trade and transit under CPEC. Its operationalization is expected to attract significant investments and strengthen Pakistan’s trade relations with neighboring countries.

Meanwhile, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is set to increase its flight operations between Karachi and Gwadar to three times per week, while international flights to Muscat will begin on January 10, 2025.

Discussions are also ongoing with private airlines from Pakistan, China, Oman, and the UAE to launch further domestic and international routes from NGIA.

The prime minister has instructed officials to formulate a comprehensive strategy to establish the airport as a busy transit point, facilitating both passenger and cargo movement. This development aligns with the broader objectives of the Belt and Road Initiative, further integrating Gwadar into global trade networks.

The $246 million NGIA project, funded and constructed with Chinese assistance, is a flagship initiative under the CPEC framework. During the meeting, Prime Minister Sharif highlighted the airport’s significance as a symbol of the deep and enduring ties between Pakistan and China.

“The New Gwadar International Airport represents a shared vision for economic growth and connectivity. It is a testament to the cooperation between our two nations and will play a key role in advancing our mutual goals under CPEC,” he said.

The premier also directed authorities to ensure foolproof security arrangements at the airport, underscoring its importance to national economic and strategic interests.

The operationalization of NGIA is expected to unlock substantial economic potential for the region. With an annual passenger capacity of 400,000 and facilities designed to support both passenger and cargo operations, the airport is poised to become a major driver of economic growth in Gwadar and beyond.

To further enhance its utility, the government has engaged with banks registered under the State Bank of Pakistan to establish branches and install ATMs at the airport, ensuring financial services for passengers and businesses.

The airport is also being positioned as a logistics hub, with land allocated for warehouses, courier services, and other cargo-related infrastructure. These developments are expected to create a ripple effect of economic activity, generating employment opportunities and fostering business growth in the region.

Sharif outlined a clear vision for NGIA’s role in Pakistan’s economic future. He called for a workable strategy to maximize the airport’s utilization as a transit hub and directed authorities to improve road infrastructure and operational capabilities.

“Gwadar’s development is essential to Pakistan’s economic prosperity. This airport is a stepping stone toward making Gwadar a vital link in regional and global trade networks,” he stated.

The premier also instructed officials to ensure that airlines operating at NGIA are equipped to handle the advanced Instrument Landing System (ILS) technology available at the airport, allowing for smooth operations even in low-visibility conditions.

The New Gwadar International Airport is set to redefine Pakistan’s aviation and trade landscape. With its first international flights to Muscat scheduled for January 10, 2025, and plans for further domestic and international operations, the airport is poised to become a cornerstone of regional connectivity.

As a flagship project under CPEC, the NGIA embodies the strategic partnership between Pakistan and China, serving as a catalyst for economic growth, employment, and regional integration. With robust infrastructure and modern facilities, Gwadar is ready to take its place on the global stage as a vital hub for trade and transit.