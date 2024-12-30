Elon Musk questions Suchir Balaji’s death, supports call for FBI inquiry

SAN FRANCISCO: The death of former OpenAI employee and whistleblower Suchir Balaji, initially ruled a suicide, has come under scrutiny, with Elon Musk and others calling for a deeper investigation into the case.

Balaji, found dead in his San Francisco apartment on November 26, 2023, had recently accused OpenAI of copyright violations in the training of its AI models. Weeks before his death, he resigned from the company, citing ethical concerns.

His mother, Poornima Ramarao, has challenged the suicide ruling, calling it “cold-blooded murder.” She shared findings from a second autopsy and a private investigation that, she claims, contradict the official narrative. Evidence reportedly includes signs of a struggle, bloodstains, and a ransacked apartment, raising doubts about the circumstances of his death.

Elon Musk, a vocal critic of OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman, added his voice to the growing suspicion. In a social media post, Musk stated, “This doesn’t look like a suicide,” and supported Ramarao’s plea for an FBI investigation.

Balaji had publicly criticized OpenAI for allegedly using copyrighted material without consent, fueling a larger conversation about the legal and ethical boundaries of AI development. His death has heightened concerns about whistleblower safety and corporate accountability.

Calls for a federal investigation have grown louder, with advocates demanding clarity not only on the circumstances of Balaji’s death but also on the allegations he raised against OpenAI. Ramarao vowed to continue her fight for answers, stating, “My son spoke out against wrongdoing, and I will not stop until justice is served.”

As authorities face mounting pressure to reopen the case, the spotlight remains on OpenAI and the potential implications of Balaji’s whistleblowing claims.