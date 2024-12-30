FIA transfers 18 officials over alleged involvement in Greece boat tragedy

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched disciplinary proceedings against 18 of its officers implicated in the tragic boat disaster off the coast of Greece.

The boat, carrying several Pakistani nationals, capsized while attempting to reach Europe, leading to numerous fatalities and highlighting the dire issue of human trafficking.

As part of the initial steps in the investigation, the FIA has transferred 18 officials from its Gujrat, Gujranwala, and Sialkot districts. Among those moved are a sub-inspector, three assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), 11 head constables, and three constables.

Additionally, two officers stationed at Sialkot Airport’s immigration counter have had criminal cases filed against them in connection with their involvement in the human trafficking operation that led to the disaster. The reassigned officials’ transfer orders have already been issued. Ali Zaidi, the Additional Director of Immigration at Sialkot Airport, has been transferred, with Muhammad Nauman from Kartarpur assigned to take on his responsibilities.

The FIA’s investigation into the incident revealed that certain personnel from the agency were actively involved in the illegal human trafficking network, which facilitated the dangerous migration route that ultimately led to the fatal boat accident.

As part of ongoing investigations, 38 officers, including inspectors and ASIs from various regions including Karachi, Gujranwala, and Multan, have been summoned to the FIA headquarters to give statements. The Director-General (DG) of the FIA is personally overseeing the inquiry and has warned that severe actions will be taken if the accused officers are found guilty.

Additionally, the government has placed the names of 31 FIA officials on the passport control list in relation to their involvement in the Greece tragedy.

These officials, including inspectors, sub-inspectors, and other staff, are posted at airports in Faisalabad, Quetta, Sialkot, Lahore, and Islamabad. This measure forms part of broader efforts to disrupt illegal trafficking operations and prevent further tragedies.

The incident occurred on November 2023, when a wooden boat carrying a group of Pakistani nationals and other migrants capsized near the Greek island of Gavdos. Several lives were lost, and many others remain unaccounted for. This tragedy once again draws attention to the ongoing issue of human trafficking, where migrants risk their lives on perilous routes in the hopes of reaching Europe.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his deep concern over the tragedy and the failure to take adequate preventive actions after a similar incident earlier in 2023, in which 262 Pakistanis died in another boat disaster.

Sharif has called for stronger measures to combat human trafficking networks and prevent further incidents. His comments emphasized that Pakistan’s global reputation has been tarnished by these tragedies, and more decisive actions are needed to dismantle trafficking rings and protect vulnerable individuals.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has agreed to expedite the hearing of a petition filed by the FIA officials implicated in the case, challenging the disciplinary measures being taken against them.

In the broader context of migrant deaths, a report by Spanish NGO Caminando Fronteras has revealed the alarming scale of the crisis.

According to their findings, approximately 30 people die every day while attempting to cross the Mediterranean to reach Spain, with more than 10,000 migrant deaths recorded over the past year. Among these fatalities, a significant number were Pakistani nationals, illustrating the dangerous lengths to which people are going in search of better opportunities in Europe.

The FIA’s actions are part of a larger commitment to tackle human trafficking and ensure justice for those affected by this global issue. With mounting pressure both locally and internationally, the Pakistani government’s response to the Greece tragedy and similar incidents will be closely watched as efforts continue to curb the illegal migration crisis.