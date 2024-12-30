Deadly motorway accidents in Punjab and Sindh claim 18 lives, 35 injured

LAHORE: At least 18 people were killed and 35 others injured in two separate accidents on Monday morning.

A van and truck collided near Moro city in Sindh, while a bus overturned in Punjab’s Attock district, both incidents highlighting the recurring issue of fatal road accidents in Pakistan.

In Punjab’s Attock district, a bus overturned at the Fateh Jhang Interchange on the M-14 Motorway, claiming the lives of 10 passengers and injuring 22 others. According to Rescue 1122, the bus was a Yutong vehicle traveling from Mianwali to Rawalpindi.

The accident occurred at 8:08 am, prompting the dispatch of six vehicles and 14 rescuers to the scene. The bodies and injured passengers were transferred to nearby hospitals in Attock. Rescue 1122 officials stated that overspeeding was the probable cause of the accident.

This crash follows a similar incident on Saturday, where 10 people were injured when a bus overturned while attempting to avoid a tractor-trolley in Sahiwal.

That same day, another tragedy occurred in Faisalabad, where a family of seven from Lahore died in an accident caused by dense fog on the M-3 Motorway. Over the past weeks, a series of road accidents have claimed numerous lives, including a fatal car crash in Lodhran that killed a couple and seriously injured their children.

Meanwhile, in Sindh’s Naushahro Feroze district, a truck and van collided on the M-6 Motorway near Moro, resulting in eight deaths and 13 injuries. The accident occurred when the van, returning from a wedding in Hyderabad, collided with the truck.

The truck driver fled the scene, and the condition of the van driver remains unclear. Naushahro Feroze District Commissioner Arsalan Saleem confirmed the casualties, noting that one of the injured later succumbed to their wounds, raising the death toll to eight. Ten of the injured are in critical condition and were transferred to Nawabshah for further treatment.

Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and instructed that the injured receive the best possible medical care. He also urged drivers to exercise caution on the roads. The Chief Minister further called on the federal government to install additional lighting and reflective signals along the National Highway, Indus Highway, and the Superhighway to improve safety.

This latest incident in Sindh follows a deadly crash last month, when a fast-moving dumper truck killed a college professor and his wife on the M-9 Motorway. According to reports, numerous traffic accidents have occurred on Pakistan’s highways, including a particularly hazardous section of the Indus Highway, where 115 people lost their lives in the past four years.