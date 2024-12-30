Barrister Saif criticises Tarar for misrepresenting provincial finances

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Adviser on Information, Barrister Dr. Saif, has accused Federal Minister Atta Tarar of copying the federal government’s white paper and attributing it to KP’s financial affairs.

Reacting to Atta Tarar’s recent remarks, Barrister Saif stated that Tarar often makes statements that expose his incompetence. He mocked Tarar’s comments on KP’s economy, claiming they had amused seasoned economists.

Barrister Saif clarified that KP’s total debt stood at PKR 725 billion, which matches the amount the federal government borrows on a monthly basis.

He added that during Shehbaz Sharif’s two-year tenure, Pakistan’s debt surged by PKR 27 trillion, and KP’s debt has increased largely due to federal mismanagement.

He further explained that the devaluation of the rupee and rising foreign currency rates under the current federal administration have added nearly PKR 350 billion to the province’s debt, which would otherwise have been limited to PKR 400 billion.

Highlighting provincial achievements, Barrister Saif noted that over 780,000 patients have been treated under the Sehat Card program in the last nine months.