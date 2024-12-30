Entertainment

Matthew McConaughey Celebrates Son Livingston’s 12th Birthday With Heartfelt Post

Matthew McConaughey celebrated his youngest son Livingston’s 12th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post on Saturday.

“At a dozen, my son and teammate,” the actor wrote. “To many more wins in life. With love, Papa.”

The post included photos of McConaughey and Livingston standing on the field at a University of Texas football game. Both had their backs to the camera, with Livingston dressed in an orange shirt and shorts and McConaughey sporting a button-up shirt, jeans, and his signature cowboy hat.

McConaughey, 55, and his wife Camila Alves, 41, have made it a point to keep their children out of the spotlight. The couple, who married in June 2012, share three children: Levi, 16, Vida, 14, and Livingston, 12.

In April, the family made a rare public appearance together at an event for McConaughey’s nonprofit, where Vida wore a pink dress, and her brothers dressed in suits. Vida later attended a Hermès runway show in June alongside Alves, coordinating in red outfits.

The couple has chosen to keep their children off social media until they turn 15. During a “Today” show appearance in September 2023, McConaughey shared the advice he gave Levi, who recently joined Instagram: “Go live your life, and if you’re doing something you think is worth sharing, then share it. Don’t wake up every morning thinking, ‘What can I do that will be a good share?’”

For Livingston, his 12th birthday marks another milestone celebrated with his close-knit family. McConaughey’s loving tribute reflects the couple’s commitment to raising their kids with strong values, grounded in privacy and intentionality.

