Who Is Samuel Chatto? The Royal Following In Prince Harry’s Footsteps As He Brings Another Outsider Into Family

Lady Sarah Chatto’s eldest son, Samuel Chatto, set off engagement rumors after attending the annual Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham with his girlfriend, Eleanor Ekserdjian. The 28-year-old royal, grandson of Princess Margaret, made headlines as he brought his partner to the royal walkabout—a rare move traditionally reserved for married partners.

This modern approach recalls Prince Harry’s 2017 decision to bring his then-fiancée Meghan Markle to the same event before their 2018 wedding. Samuel and Eleanor’s public appearance has fueled speculation about their relationship status, especially given their strong connection dating back to their university days.

Royal Education and Career Paths

Samuel and his younger brother, Arthur Chatto, both attended Eton College before pursuing History of Art degrees at the University of Edinburgh, where Samuel met Eleanor. While Arthur joined the Royal Marines and served as Page of Honour to Queen Elizabeth II, Samuel carved a different path, pursuing a passion for ceramics and the arts.

A Life in Art

Samuel, a successful ceramicist and sculptor, lives in West Sussex, where his home doubles as his creative studio. After completing apprenticeships and training courses, including one at the Royal Drawing School, he has built a career producing handcrafted pottery. His work, which he sells online, has garnered significant attention, with 89,000 Instagram followers admiring his creations.

Reflecting on his journey, Samuel told the Daily Mail in 2019, “I’ve always had a strong affinity with creating objects… My creative practice took a back seat during university, but I rediscovered it in the summer of 2017 after visiting North Shore Pottery.”

Passion for Wellness

In addition to his artistic pursuits, Samuel is a trained yoga teacher, completing a 200-hour training program in India in 2018. While he has no plans to teach, he described the experience as transformative, writing on Instagram, “I discovered so much about my body and mind and have come away with an invaluable practice and a whole new family of kind-spirited friends.”

As Samuel continues to embrace a life balanced between creativity and wellness, his relationship with Eleanor adds another layer to his evolving story. Whether their Christmas debut marks the beginning of royal engagement celebrations remains to be seen, but their presence has certainly captured public interest.