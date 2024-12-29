Jennifer Lopez Sparks Relationship Rumors After Being Spotted With Kevin Costner In Aspen

Jennifer Lopez had a memorable evening in Aspen on Friday when she ran into Yellowstone star Kevin Costner. The two shared drinks and lively conversation at the popular Kemo Sabe bar, enjoying the festive ambiance with friends.

The Hustlers actress, 55, kept it effortlessly chic in a black turtleneck sweater and a sleek bun, while Costner, known for his role as the Yellowstone patriarch, looked cozy in a black coat and beige scarf.

Lopez, a self-proclaimed Yellowstone superfan, has long admired the series. Her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, previously joked about her enthusiasm during a 2023 appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast. “I’m kind of disturbed that my wife really likes Yellowstone,” he teased, adding that she admired the romance between Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly’s characters.

The Aspen outing comes as Lopez wraps up her first Christmas since her split from Affleck in August. She spent the holidays with her 16-year-old child Emme, her sister Lydia, and niece Lucie, sharing heartwarming photos of their snowy getaway on Instagram.

Costner, meanwhile, is navigating his second holiday season after his divorce from Christine Baumgartner. The actor made headlines earlier this year for his departure from Yellowstone during its final season, leaving fans shocked by his character’s unexpected exit.

Despite their respective challenges, Lopez and Costner appeared in good spirits, sharing a lighthearted moment that thrilled fans of both Hollywood icons.