NATIONAL

Non-Muslim cannot inherit property of Muslim relatives: LHC rules

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has ruled that a non-Muslim cannot inherit the property of their Muslim relative under Islamic law.

According to reports, Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal issued the decision while upholding the verdicts of two lower courts regarding the transfer of agricultural land in Toba Tek Singh’s Tehsil Gojra.

According to details, the deceased landlord was a Muslim, and after his death, his property was transferred to his three sons and two daughters. However, one of the deceased’s grandsons challenged the transfer in favour of one of his uncles, claiming that the uncle was an Ahmadi and, therefore, not eligible to inherit property under Islamic inheritance laws.

The courts ruled in favour of the grandson, nullifying the property transfer. During the proceedings, another heir, the son of the non-Muslim uncle, testified that his father was an Ahmadi.

The Lahore High Court reaffirmed that Islamic principles do not allow a non-Muslim to inherit from the property of a Muslim relative.

Previous article
‘Unpardonable’: May 9 not to be compromised, forgiven due to ongoing govt-PTI talks: Tarar
Next article
Karachi commuters suffer due to massive traffic jams as key roads closed amid MWM protests
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo Sparks Marriage Rumors After Calling Georgina Rodriguez ‘Wife’ At...

Cristiano Ronaldo has reignited speculation about his relationship status with longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez after referring to her as “my wife” during the 2024...

Book Review: Historiography and Poetry

China sanctions 7 US military companies, relevant executives over arms sales to Taiwan region

Wedding Rumors Abuzz As Leonardo DiCaprio Dines With Vittoria Ceretti’s Family In Los Angeles

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.