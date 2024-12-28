Non-Muslim cannot inherit property of Muslim relatives: LHC rules

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has ruled that a non-Muslim cannot inherit the property of their Muslim relative under Islamic law.

According to reports, Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal issued the decision while upholding the verdicts of two lower courts regarding the transfer of agricultural land in Toba Tek Singh’s Tehsil Gojra.

According to details, the deceased landlord was a Muslim, and after his death, his property was transferred to his three sons and two daughters. However, one of the deceased’s grandsons challenged the transfer in favour of one of his uncles, claiming that the uncle was an Ahmadi and, therefore, not eligible to inherit property under Islamic inheritance laws.

The courts ruled in favour of the grandson, nullifying the property transfer. During the proceedings, another heir, the son of the non-Muslim uncle, testified that his father was an Ahmadi.

The Lahore High Court reaffirmed that Islamic principles do not allow a non-Muslim to inherit from the property of a Muslim relative.